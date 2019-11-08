|
Ms. Linda 'Big Red' Joyce Chapman age 61, of Sherman, TX transitioned from time into eternity, on Friday November 1, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th, at Payne Chapel AME Church in Sherman. Pastor Fred Moss will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Linda was born on January 6, 1958 in Sherman to parents Mildred and Frances May Chapman. She was a graduate of Sherman High School and was employed as a cook for many years. Ms. She is survived by her son, Carlos Chapman, sister Alice Jones of Sherman, brothers Michael Chapman and Chris Chapman.
Public visitation will be on Friday from 10-7p p.m. at Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019