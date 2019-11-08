Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Payne Chapel AME Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Joyce "Big Red" Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Joyce "Big Red" Chapman Obituary
Ms. Linda 'Big Red' Joyce Chapman age 61, of Sherman, TX transitioned from time into eternity, on Friday November 1, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th, at Payne Chapel AME Church in Sherman. Pastor Fred Moss will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Linda was born on January 6, 1958 in Sherman to parents Mildred and Frances May Chapman. She was a graduate of Sherman High School and was employed as a cook for many years. Ms. She is survived by her son, Carlos Chapman, sister Alice Jones of Sherman, brothers Michael Chapman and Chris Chapman.
Public visitation will be on Friday from 10-7p p.m. at Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -