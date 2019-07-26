|
Linda Kaye Bryant, 69, of Denison, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Bethel Community Baptist Church. Rev. Michael Braxton will officiate. Arragements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her son, Richard Bryant II of Fayetteville, AR; daughter, Kenisha Bryant of Mesquite; mother, Emma Conley of Fayetteville, AR; brothers, J.C. Conley of Fayetteville, AR, and Cecil Conley of Fayetteville, AR.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 26, 2019