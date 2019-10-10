Home

Lakeview Funeral Home
301 South Olive
Sandpoint, ID 83864
(208) 263-3180
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Whispering Pine Cemetery
Linda Lee (Donaldson) Ashford


1936 - 2019
Linda Lee (Donaldson) Ashford Obituary
Linda Lee (Donaldson) Ashford, 83, joined her beloved Wm. Johnny, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by love. Graveside services will be held, today, Thursday, October 10th at 1 p.m. at the Whispering Pine Cemetery.
Linda was born on February 6, 1936 in Salem, OR to Leland and Elvira Donaldson.  Linda married Johnny on December 2, 1967 in Lovelock, NV, where they settled into married life.  In Lovelock, Linda worked for the local bank and they owned a Service Station.  They move to Van Alstyne, TX where Linda worked for
the First Bank of TX, while Johnny farmed. 
Upon retirement, the Ashfords moved to Kingman, AZ and in 2011, they moved to Idaho to enjoy new adventures. Linda enjoyed the travels that she and Johnny shared over the years.  Fishing, camping, horseback riding and yard sale shopping with her mother-in-law, Birdie.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Shirley O'Neill of Lompoc, CA, Kathy (Rick) Ruport of Peoria, AZ, Jodie Reed, Tempe, AZ and Regina (Roger) Young, Sagle, ID; 12 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Billy (Judy) Donaldson and Dennis (Vina) Donaldson.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, Wm. Johnny Ashford, son-in-law, Rob Reed, daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Holt Hamilton, granddaughter, Teresa and Teresa's husband, Trevor Harlow and grandson, Robert Dorman.
Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements.  Please visit Linda's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
