Loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Linda Lee Shires, age 74 of Denison Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Linda was born on November 1, 1945 to the late Monroe Glenice Lenard and Evelyna Frances Murphy.
Linda shared 44 years of love with her soulmate and true love, Kenneth J Shires. Linda embodied the truest of souls, always genuine, honest and trustworthy. In years past, she enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and spending time with family. She gave tirelessly and selflessly of her time, energy and love.
Linda is survived by her loving and devoted husband Kenneth J Shires; daughter Rayleen Bohanan and husband Dana of Sherman, Tx; daughter Joanie Baker and husband Ron of Gunter, Tx; son Joseph Shires and wife Cody of Sanger, Tx; step-daughter Shelly Bates and husband Keith of Pottsboro, Tx; brothers Samuel Russell Dick, Donald Leverne Lenard, Darrell Gene Lenard and Randall Dale Lenard of Denison, Tx; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe Glenice Lenard and Evelyna Frances Murphy; brother Marvin Leon Lenard; son Johnny Carter House II and daughter Kenda Denise Cox.
Words cannot express our appreciation for the care and compassion provided by Guardian Home Hospice during our loved one's last days. She had put up a long fight and when she needed to let go, you helped us to let go and feel at peace. Thank you to Kelli Katke, Magen Gurley and Sonya Brown for your gentle hands, love and compassion.
Linda was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com
