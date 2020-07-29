Linda Lou Mitchell, 82, of Sherman, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, July 26th, 2020.
Linda was born on July 18th, 1938 in Collinsville, Texas to William Ray and Alice Joy Carney (Dethlof).
She loved being around her family and friends, playing bingo, and watching her Dallas Cowboys. She is survived by two daughters Tammy Briley and husband Mike, and Donna Cashion; brother Marshall Carney and sister Barbara Vannoy; grandchildren Trent Briley, Jacob Cashion, Katelyn Colley and husband Daniel, Amanda LaBonte and Husband Matt, Latisha Garcia and husband Steven; Great Grandchildren Ryan, Laiken and Wyatt Colley, and Lucy Garcia; and many other loving friends and family.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Harold Dean Mitchell, son Kenneth Waldo Mitchell, parents William and Alice Carney, sister Loveda Reed, brothers H.M., C.L. and Billy Jean Carney.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday July 29th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. A graveside service honoring Linda will be held at Collinsville Cemetery starting at 10:00 AM Thursday July 30th.