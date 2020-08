Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Linda Margaret Gooden are pending with Dannel Funeral Home

Linda was born on September 19, 1961 in Sherman, Texas and died on July 31, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Linda is survived by her son Terry Archer of Sherman, Sister Lisa Barrett and husband Mark of Tom Bean, 2 nieces and 4 great nieces and nephews.

