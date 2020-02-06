|
Linda Margaret Wright (Barrett) died peacefully at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on January 11, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA at the vibrant age of 72.
Ms. Wright was born June 18, 1947 in Lamesa, Texas. She and her husband, Harry Wright, were high school sweethearts and soon married following graduation. The couple settled in Sherman, TX in 1977 where Linda began working for Child Protective Services and later transitioned to a position in the office of Dr. Robert Johnstone, where she worked for 20 years until her retirement. Following the death of her husband, she relocated to Pennsylvania to be close to her granddaughter, Emerson, who was the center of her universe. She enjoyed her retired life in Pennsylvania by being an active and supportive grandmother to Emerson, reading British mysteries, traveling, and expanding her knowledge of the Civil War as she had become quite the historian, and loving the snowy winters of Pennsylvania.
Ms. Wright is survived by her daughter, Ronda Wright, and daughter-in-law Christine Hanner-Wright, of Houston, Texas and daughter, Shelly Harmatuk, son-in-law John Harmatuk, and granddaughter, Emerson Harmatuk, of Chester Springs, PA, and her sister, Sharon Hampton, of Keller, Texas, in addition to many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Harry Wright, of Sherman, Texas, her father, William Sherrod Barrett, and her mother, Marion Margaret Barrett, of Lamesa, Texas.
A memorial is scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Chapel of the First Baptist Church at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow. Brother Steve Rice will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Linda's life. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to . The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020