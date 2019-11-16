|
Linda Marie Owen, 59, of Sherman, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence in Sherman.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sherman. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her husband, James Lee Owen of Sherman; sons, 1st LT Jason Ryan Owen (US Army) and wife Heather Marie Pina Owen of Lacey, WA, and Christopher James Owen of Vancouver, WA; and father, brother Jerry Jones of Tampa, FL;
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AngioSarcoma Awareness, Inc. www.cureasc.org.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019