DENISON- Linda P. Davis,76 passed away Wednesday, March

20, 2019 at TMC Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born

Thursday, July 9, 1942 to Huell Everett and Pauline (Mayes) Hurst

in Ozark, Arkansas. Linda attended and graduated from Ozark

High School. She was married to Clarence Davis on Friday,

January 5, 1962 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Linda was a member of

Truth Tabernacle. She spent many years as a nanny and a private

caregiver. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband

Clarence Davis and her brother John Hurst. Linda is survived by

her children; sons, Mark E Davis and wife Teresa and Dennis A.

Davis both of Denison, TX, daughters, Gena K Davis of Sherman,

Tamera Davis Wood and husband Gary of Denison, TX. Brothers,

Maxey Helmert, Michael Helmert, Paul Helmert all from Ozark,

Arkansas and David Hurst of Detroit, Michigan. Sisters, Judy

Conrad of Detroit, Michigan, Debbie McClellan of Ozark,

Arkansas along with her sister-in-law Cecilia Elkurd of Bentonville,

Arkansas and 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1

great-great grandson.

Family hour will be from 2pm to 4pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at

Johnson-Moore Chapel in Denison with a special message by

Pastor Daniel Clime. Arrangements are under the direction of

Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to

www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary