DENISON- Linda P. Davis,76 passed away Wednesday, March
20, 2019 at TMC Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born
Thursday, July 9, 1942 to Huell Everett and Pauline (Mayes) Hurst
in Ozark, Arkansas. Linda attended and graduated from Ozark
High School. She was married to Clarence Davis on Friday,
January 5, 1962 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Linda was a member of
Truth Tabernacle. She spent many years as a nanny and a private
caregiver. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband
Clarence Davis and her brother John Hurst. Linda is survived by
her children; sons, Mark E Davis and wife Teresa and Dennis A.
Davis both of Denison, TX, daughters, Gena K Davis of Sherman,
Tamera Davis Wood and husband Gary of Denison, TX. Brothers,
Maxey Helmert, Michael Helmert, Paul Helmert all from Ozark,
Arkansas and David Hurst of Detroit, Michigan. Sisters, Judy
Conrad of Detroit, Michigan, Debbie McClellan of Ozark,
Arkansas along with her sister-in-law Cecilia Elkurd of Bentonville,
Arkansas and 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1
great-great grandson.
Family hour will be from 2pm to 4pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at
Johnson-Moore Chapel in Denison with a special message by
Pastor Daniel Clime. Arrangements are under the direction of
Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to
www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019