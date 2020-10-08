1/1
LINDA RAE BROTHERTON
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Rae Brotherton (nee Calfy) passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Linda was born September 5, 1947, in Denison, Texas, the daughter of Joe Calfy and Geraldine Garner Calfy. She grew up in Denison and attended Denison schools. Linda married the love of her life, Jerry Brotherton, on December 4, 1981, in Denison.
Linda worked for Chatham Furniture for many years, and then later worked for Denison Independent School District, from which she retired.
Linda is survived by daughters Glenda (Sissy) Shields and Beth Brotherton; son George Christopher; grandsons Aaron Christopher and Trevor Brotherton; granddaughter Ashley Sweigart; three great-grandchildren; brother, Guy Calfy; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and her many adopted children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond Calfy and David Calfy, husband Jerry, son Ricky Arnold, beloved son-in-law Wesley Shields, and grandson Taylor Bryant.
Funeral services for Linda will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Cunningham Funeral Home, Colbert, OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
Cunningham Funeral Homes - Colbert
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Homes - Colbert
120 Burney
Colbert, OK 74733
(580) 296-2262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cunningham Funeral Homes - Colbert

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved