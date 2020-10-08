Linda Rae Brotherton (nee Calfy) passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Linda was born September 5, 1947, in Denison, Texas, the daughter of Joe Calfy and Geraldine Garner Calfy. She grew up in Denison and attended Denison schools. Linda married the love of her life, Jerry Brotherton, on December 4, 1981, in Denison.

Linda worked for Chatham Furniture for many years, and then later worked for Denison Independent School District, from which she retired.

Linda is survived by daughters Glenda (Sissy) Shields and Beth Brotherton; son George Christopher; grandsons Aaron Christopher and Trevor Brotherton; granddaughter Ashley Sweigart; three great-grandchildren; brother, Guy Calfy; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and her many adopted children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond Calfy and David Calfy, husband Jerry, son Ricky Arnold, beloved son-in-law Wesley Shields, and grandson Taylor Bryant.

Funeral services for Linda will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Cunningham Funeral Home, Colbert, OK.

