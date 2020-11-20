POTTSBORO–Linda Furrh Seat, 74 passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center. She was born on December 18, 1945 to Cornelius and Evelyn (Adamson) Furrh in Bonham, Texas. Linda graduated from Denison High School and then married Gale Seat on August 7, 1962 in McKinney, Texas. She was a retired secretary of the San Antonio school district. She is survived by her husband, Gale of Pottsboro, daughters; Stacy (Tom) Ceci of Pottsboro, Shannon (Clay) Bakker of Rogers, Arkansas, two sisters Martha Waggoner of Durant, OK, Kay Jacobs of Magnolia, Texas, grandchildren; Tayler Monroe, Kendal Leasure, Morgan Ruffin, Sam Bakker, Caroline Bakker; two great-grandchildren; Weston Monroe and Sutton Monroe. A memorial service will be led by Pastor Keith Taylor at Johnson Moore Pottsboro Chapel on Saturday, November 21 at 10:00am. The family requests social distancing and wearing of face masks. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
