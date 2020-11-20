1/1
LINDA SEAT
1945 - 2020
POTTSBORO–Linda Furrh Seat, 74 passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center. She was born on December 18, 1945 to Cornelius and Evelyn (Adamson) Furrh in Bonham, Texas. Linda graduated from Denison High School and then married Gale Seat on August 7, 1962 in McKinney, Texas. She was a retired secretary of the San Antonio school district. She is survived by her husband, Gale of Pottsboro, daughters; Stacy (Tom) Ceci of Pottsboro, Shannon (Clay) Bakker of Rogers, Arkansas, two sisters Martha Waggoner of Durant, OK, Kay Jacobs of Magnolia, Texas, grandchildren; Tayler Monroe, Kendal Leasure, Morgan Ruffin, Sam Bakker, Caroline Bakker; two great-grandchildren; Weston Monroe and Sutton Monroe. A memorial service will be led by Pastor Keith Taylor at Johnson Moore Pottsboro Chapel on Saturday, November 21 at 10:00am. The family requests social distancing and wearing of face masks. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org.) Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneral.net.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Johnson Moore Pottsboro Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
