Linda Sue (Posey) Bourne, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, left this life and joined her beloved Savior Jesus Christ on October 30, 2020 at the age of 70. Family hour will be from 6-7:00 PM PM on November 5th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A chapel service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday November 6th with Bro. David Ervin and Bro. Cody Ervin officiating. Her final resting place will be the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Bourne is survived by her cherished children, Tony Ervin of Calera, Oklahoma, David Ervin of Calera, Oklahoma, daughter, Brandi Garcia of Durant, Oklahoma, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, siblings, Judy Robertson of Durant, Oklahoma, Teresa Crank of Durant, Oklahoma, Ralph Armstrong, Jr. and of Durant, Oklahoma, and Richard Armstrong of Durant, Oklahoma.

A live stream will be available for viewing on our FB page at the time of the service.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store