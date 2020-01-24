Home

Calvary Baptist Church
421 W Moore St
Sherman, TX 75090
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church Family Center
421 W. Moore St
Sherman, TX
Linda Sue Grimmett


1948 - 2020
Linda Sue Grimmett Obituary
Linda Sue Grimmett, 71, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Mrs. Grimmett was born March 25, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of Hudson and Georgia (Davis) Eldridge. Linda enjoyed growing up and doing things in Forth Worth. She married the love of her life, Browning Grimmett, May 27, 1966 in Fort Worth. Linda had many hobbies and talents. Among them she was a well known interior designer, a wonderful cook, floral designer, quilter, seamstress, and was great at any type of crafts. Linda touched the lives of many people with her talents, her smile and her can do attitude. She was the sunshine in the life of many people, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Grimmett leaves behind her beloved family, husband of 53 years, Browning Grimmett of Sherman, TX; daughters, Tricia Bartley of Sherman, TX; Jaymie Lau of Sherman, TX; grandchildren, Jess Bartley, Travis Bartley, Trinity Lau, and Sylar Lau; great grandchildren, Tidus Bartley, Jackson Bartley; and her sister, Darlene Ross of Ranger, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 4pm – 6 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Family Center. 421 W. Moore St. Sherman TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020
