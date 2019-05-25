Linda K. Tingle, 72, beloved wife and mother, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on the beautiful afternoon of May 22, 2019. She was born November 19, 1946 to Margarette and Robert Fewell in Pampa, Texas. Linda married Michael Tingle November 20, 1965. She was an Air Force wife who got to live in many places including California, Alaska, Philippines, and Japan. After settling in Denison, she gave birth to her only daughter, Lori Ann in 1981. Linda loved the Lord, read her bible every day, and loved traveling with her family. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. She was a beautiful soul.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mollie Margarette Fewell; her father, Robert Forest Fewell; brother, Robert Lee (Bob) Fewell; and brother, William Michael (Mike) Fewell.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael L. Tingle; and daughter, Lori, 38, both of Denison. Also surviving is her sister, Glenda Shearman of Azle, Texas; sister Elizabeth Fewell, of Bryan, Texas; brother-in-law, Joe Tingle and wife Marilyn of Denison; and brother-in-law, Gene Tingle also of Denison.

Linda had many nieces and nephews, as well as several great nieces and nephews. She had the sunniest of dispositions, and was a wonderful friend to all she met.

Celebration of Life Services will take place graveside on Tuesday May, 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Brother James Singleton will be officiating. Proverbs 31:31 'Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate'

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 25, 2019