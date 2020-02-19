|
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Linda Wilkinson, loving wife, mother and "Mimi" passed away peacefully at the age of 77.
Mimi was devoted to loving her family. Her acts of love included her passions for cooking, baking, and social gathering – anything to get the family together as one. As an active member in the community, Mimi loved helping others through her actions. She had a passion and an amazing skill for quilting, which she used to provide comfort to others in their time of need.
She will be missed by all – Mimi never met a stranger.
Survived by her husband of 55 years Richard Wilkinson; her two children and their spouses, Deanna and Travis Markham, David and Courtney Wilkinson; her three grandchildren, Trevor Wilkinson, Reece Markham, and Haley Wilkinson; and loving dog Rainy.
Please join us in Celebration of her Life on Saturday, February, 29th at 2:00 pm at Lakeway United Methodist Church, 15015 N. SH289, Pottsboro, TX 75076. Linda will be interred at a later date at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Lakeway United Methodist Church; www.lakewayumc.org or at https://lakewayumc.breezechms./com/give/online to "A Memorial for Linda Wilkinson".
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020