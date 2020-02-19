Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345

LINDA WILKINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA WILKINSON Obituary
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Linda Wilkinson, loving wife, mother and "Mimi" passed away peacefully at the age of 77.
Mimi was devoted to loving her family. Her acts of love included her passions for cooking, baking, and social gathering – anything to get the family together as one. As an active member in the community, Mimi loved helping others through her actions. She had a passion and an amazing skill for quilting, which she used to provide comfort to others in their time of need.
She will be missed by all – Mimi never met a stranger.
Survived by her husband of 55 years Richard Wilkinson; her two children and their spouses, Deanna and Travis Markham, David and Courtney Wilkinson; her three grandchildren, Trevor Wilkinson, Reece Markham, and Haley Wilkinson; and loving dog Rainy.
Please join us in Celebration of her Life on Saturday, February, 29th at 2:00 pm at Lakeway United Methodist Church, 15015 N. SH289, Pottsboro, TX 75076. Linda will be interred at a later date at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Lakeway United Methodist Church; www.lakewayumc.org or at https://lakewayumc.breezechms./com/give/online to "A Memorial for Linda Wilkinson".
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -