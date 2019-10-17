|
Lisa LaVaughn Veazey, 57, returned to her heavenly home on October 13, 2019 in Whitesboro after a year-long battle with lung cancer.
Lisa was born in Washington, D.C. on June 18, 1962 to the late Edward 'Hugh' and Charlsie Burleson. She married John Waw on November 14, 1980 at Fairview Baptist Church in Sherman and graduated from Tom Bean High School in 1981. Following shortly in 1987, was the birth of their daughter Lauren. Lisa graduated in 2001 from Texas Woman's University in Denton with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies to which she used to become a dedicated teacher for over 15 years.
Lisa started her teaching career at Whitesboro Intermediate School and later Benjamin Franklin
Middle school in Dallas. Before then, she worked as a scrub tech at Wilson N. Jones in Sherman, administration at Old America in Howe, and surgical tech at TMC Ambulatory Center in Sherman.
Lisa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who truly enjoyed her family and friends. She had a secret love of romance novels, listening and dancing to 70's music, watching murder-mystery TV shows/movies, shopping at boutique and resale shops, and spending
quality time with her granddaughter Brynlee. When diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer in August 2018, she remained dedicated to fighting her illness by remaining strong and brave, even throughout her final days.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 14 years, David Veazey of Whitesboro; daughter, Lauren and husband K.C. Robinson of Aubrey; brothers, Bill and Jill Zachry of Hillsboro, Hugh and Robin Burleson of Howe, Matt and Alyssa Burleson of Van Alstyne, Tim and Diane Zachry, Marty Zachry; and sister, Marilyn and Rob Hunt of Howe; granddaughter, Brynlee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Houston 'Hugh' Burleson; mother, Charlsie LaVaughn Thomas; and grandparents.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at the Whitesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center and Home Hospice of Grayson County for their loving care during her final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lisa's Life Celebration from 2:00 to 4 p.m. on Saturday,
October 19, 2019 at: Waldo's Funeral Home
619 N Travis Street Sherman, TX 75090
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lisa's name can be made online at
https://www.waldofueralhome.com/obituary/lisa-veazey OR mailed to: Home Hospice of Grayson County 505 West Center Street Sherman, TX 75090
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019