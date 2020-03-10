|
Lisa Suzette Rich Hamilton, 54, of Smithfield, NC, formerly of Whitesboro, was called to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Lisa was born on May 27, 1965 in Arlington, Texas to Wendell and Zelta (Dutton) Rich. She attended Whitesboro Schools through most of high school and graduated from Tehachapi High School in California. Lisa had a heart bigger than the world, she loved being with people and making people smile. She loved animals, lotto tickets, painting, gardening, cooking and being outdoors fishing, skiing or boating. Lisa especially loved to sing and used her beautiful voice to lift people up. She and Charles have lived in Smithfield, NC for the last twelve years, where Lisa has worked in retail sales for Tommy Hilfiger stores.
She is survived by her life partner, Charles R. Hansen of Smithfield, NC; son, Madison Lee Hamilton of Missouri; parents, Wendell and Zelta Rich of Gordonville; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lisa was preceded in death by her sister, Mistie Rich.
The family will host a time of visitation for friends and family from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. Funeral services honoring Lisa will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Gordonville Cemetery. Then after the interment the family will receive friends at the Sherwood Community Center in Sherwood Shores.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020