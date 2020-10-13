LIZZIE DEMENT

Lizzie Bell DeMent passed away on October 7, 2020 at the age of 91 in Pottsboro, Texas. She was born on December 31, 1928 to Robbie C. Shannon and Nettie I. Cranford in Ft. Bend county, Texas. Lizzie had 12 brothers and sisters. She married James Edward DeMent on March 13, 1948 in Princeton, Texas and were married for 66 years. She proudly worked for Sherman ISD for 19 years and moved to Princeton, Texas in 1976. Her hobbies included; cooking, gardening, raising bees, tending to chickens and cows, fishing and really loved taking care of her beloved husband, James.

She is survived by her children, son, Mike DeMent and wife Terry of Pottsboro, Texas, daughter, Linda Lavely of Woodbridge, Va. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Meredith Nilsson, Mikey DeMent and Matt Leveille and 3 great grandchildren, Matilda Leveille, Kade and Kylee Strickland and several nieces and nephews.

Lizzie is preceded in death by her parents and husband, James DeMent.

Graveside services will be conducted by Hurst's Fielder-Baker Funeral Home October 13, 2020 at 4:00p.m. at Thompson Cemetery in Lavon, Texas. Officiating the service will Bro. Chase Smith.

