SHERMAN–Lizzie Mae DeHorney Briggs, age 91, ascended to her eternal home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center.
Public visitation (come and go) will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, "HER BIRTHDAY" July 25, 2020 at 10 o'clock A.M. for family and close friends at Waldo Funeral Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. R.A. Sommers, Sr. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery, Sherman.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements are entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook and read the full obituary at www.waldofuneralhome.com