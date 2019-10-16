Home

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity Lighthouse Church
Lois Alta Davis


1925 - 2019
Lois Alta Davis Obituary
The Lord called Lois Alta Davis, 93, of Denison to her heavenly home Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center.
Mrs. Davis entered this world December 4, 1925 the daughter of Rufus and Patsy (Smith) Buchanan. She married the love of her life, Rev. W. R "Ross". Davis. in 1973. The great joys of her life were her family, dear friends and her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lighthouse Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing word searches. Although her passing leaves a void in all our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Davis leaves behind her beloved family, stepdaughters, Lois Bell of Cartwright, OK; Qunnah Reed of Lubbock, TX; Shirley Grantham of Lubbock, TX; Patsy Hogan of Lubbock, TX; stepsons, Rev. H. H. Davis of Ardmore, OK; Troy Davis of Denison, TX; Dr. H. Clint Davis of Sherman, TX; 18 step grandchildren, many step great grandchildren, brother, Paul Buchanan of Lubbock, TX; sister, Patsy Collins of Oklahoma City, OK; and daughter-in-law, Olean Davis of Denison, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Patsy Buchanan, husband, Rev. Ross Davis, stepson, W. R. "Bill" Davis Jr., brother, Rev. D. E. Buchanan of Lubbock, TX; sisters, Edna Vails, Opal Coleman and Lucille Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with Rev. Raymond England and Rev. Herbert Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Vails, Allen Whittenberg, Ross Davis, Kyle Ray Davis, Tim Lake and Luke Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Nolan Geurin, Eddie Hammons, and Paul Buchanan Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
