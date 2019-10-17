Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity Lighthouse Church
Lois Alta Davis


1925 - 2019
Lois Alta Davis Obituary
Lois Alta Davis, 93, of Denison, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lighthouse Church. Rev. Raymond England and Rev. Herbert Davis will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her step-daughters, Lois Bell of Cartwright, Quinnah Reed of Lubbock, Shirley Grantham of Lubbock, and Patsy Hogan of Lubbock; step-sons, Rev. H. H. Davis of Ardmore, Troy Davis (Sally) of Denison, and Dr.H. Clint Davis (Dee) of Sherman; brother, Paul Buchanan of Lubbock; sister, Patsy Collins of Oklahoma City; daughter-in-law, Olean Davis of Denison; eighteen step-grandchildren; and numerous step-great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
