Obituary Flowers Lois Ann Chambers, age 83, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away at Texoma Health Care Center, Sherman, TX on March 12, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ, She formerly worked as a banking secretary in the financial dept. She married Walter Edward Sanders who preceded her in death in 2012. She was a Christian and a member of the Non-Denominational church.

She is survived by her two grandchildren; Kathleen Littrell of Denison, TX and Chris Andrews of Tom Bean, TX and five great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Walter in 2012, her parents and some family; Walter Chambers, David J. Chambers and Janet R. Andrews.

