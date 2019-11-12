Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Lois Ann (Rodgers) Sellers


1930 - 2019
Lois Ann (Rodgers) Sellers Obituary
Funeral services for Lois Ann Sellers, age 89, of Sadler, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Sadler United Methodist Church in Sadler, Texas. Burial will follow at the Sadler Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Lois passed on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence in Sadler.
She was born on November 30, 1930 in Gordonville, Texas the daughter of Albert Hamilton Rodgers and Clay Hall Rodgers. Lois married Charles Sellers on April 5, 1947 in Whitesboro, Texas. He preceded her in death on Aug 2, 2001.
She is survived by her four sons, Troy Sellers and wife Linda, Craig Sellers and wife Cindy, Chris Sellers and wife Charla and Kerry Sellers; nine grandchildren, Amy Albro and husband Leland, Angie Trammel and husband Joe, Samantha Loebs and husband Matthew, Bret Sellers and wife Jennifer, Allen Hughes and wife
Adrienne, Randy Sellers and wife Rashelle, Chad Sellers, Joshua Sellers and Zachary Sellers; great-grandchildren, Emily, Sarah and Seth Trammel, Alex, Lane and Alli Albro, Cabe Temple, Jake Matthews, Grant and Catelyn Sellers, Allyson, Abigail and Anthony Hughes, LuAnn Harris, Brittany and Andrew and Jacelynn Sellers, Chase, Raelynn and Aiden Sellers and Makayla and Braelyn Loebs and Grayson. Lois is also survived by one sister, Samye Nell Ballard; and one brother,
James Rodgers and wife Mary Nell.
She was preceded in death by her great grandson; Landon Sellers; brother in-law,
James Ballard.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14 th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -