Lois Marie Peregrine, 84, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Lois was born on February 14, 1936 in Roanoke, Texas to Herman and Edith (Johnson) Huffman. She married her husband, Morris Peregrine on October 6, 1958 in Clayton, New Mexico. Lois enjoyed crafts, cooking and gardening. She was a member of the North Union Church of Christ in Whitesboro. Lois loved her family and her church tremendously.
She is survived by her husband, Morris Peregrine of Whitesboro; daughter, Teresa Speir and husband, Jason of Collinsville; grandchildren, Travis Phelps and wife, Amy of Europe; Sarah Andrews and husband, Daniel of Sadler; Justin Speir and James Speir of Collinsville; eight great-grandchildren, sister, Shirley Killingsworth of Sanger; sister, Nancy Grimes of Whitesboro; brother, Sonny Huffman of Illinois; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Edith Huffman, her son, Ricky Peregrine and her grandson, Ricky Peregrine Jr.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.