Lola Bell, of Denison, died Wednesday, July 22.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. In lieu of family visitation, friends may gather at Dannel Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

She is survived by son, Larry Dale Bell, daughters, Sherri Willis and Evelyn VanAntwerp.

