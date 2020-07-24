1/1
LOLA BELL
Lola Dillard Bell, 77, of Denison, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman with Pastor Jason Anderson of Trinity Baptist Church officiating. In lieu of family visitation, friends may gather at Dannel Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
Lola was born in Gunter, Texas to William R. Dillard and Massie (Mayo) Dillard on January 25, 1943. She married Jack Bell on March 4, 1966 in Gainesville, Texas. Lola was an avid golfer and was a member of the Woodlawn Ladies Golf Association for fifty years. Lola was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack Bell and her parents, William R. Dillard and Massie Dillard Booles.
Lola was survived by her brother Paul Dillard and wife Donna of Lake Kiowa, Texas; son, Larry Bell of Sherman, Texas; daughters, Evelyn Van Antwerp and husband Steve of Richardson, Texas and Sherri Willis of Denison, Texas; Four grandchildren, Travis Thorpe and wife Brooklyne of Richardson, Texas; Whitney Hensley of Minocqua, Wisconsin; Jackie Donahue and husband Roy of Denison and Jed Hensley of Denison. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Dillard, Travis Thorpe, Jed Hensley, Roy Donahue and Frankie Donahue.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 05:00 PM
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
