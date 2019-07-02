Lola Effie Vaughn Silkwood Flaherty passed away peacefully and went to heaven on Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born in Wilson, Oklahoma on March 6, 1928 to parents Andrew Hauley Vaughn and Lois Bryant Vaughn Hendrix. She was the eldest of five children: Geneva Lattimore of Sherman, Joyce Hemphill of Romaland CA, Jessie Lemley and Elizabeth Followell (both of Sherman).

She married Aaron 'Lloyd' Silkwood on March 26, 1942 in Ardmore, Okla and together they had three sons, Thomas Doyle, Aaron Lee and Randall Scott.

Professionally, Lola was employed by KXII TV in Sherman in 1960. She held many positions including program director and modeling on air as needed. After retiring from the news and radio industry, she spent her 'retirement years' as a social worker for Texas Department of Human Services.

She met and eventually married Robert 'Bob' Leland Flaherty on November 21, 1970 wearing a Tiffany blue suit in Sherman. They enjoyed square-dancing, traveling, bird watching, and rooting for the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. Together they raised Stephenie Silkwood Rayburn, granddaughter, of Dallas, and made a significant and positive impact on many of their grandchildren's lives.

She was known by many titles including, sister, wife, mother, but also Effie, Granny Lola, Granny No-No, and Grandma. She was a baptized believer of Jesus Christ and she modeled God's selfless and unconditional love with her family which knew no bounds.

Lola had many diverse hobbies fueled by a spirit of adventure. She enjoyed camping and fishing, square- dancing, baking wedding cakes for others, sewing, and traveling. As an adult she received her Associate Degree, learned sign language, took piano, belly dancing and ballet lessons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Lloyd and Bob; and her sons, Doyle and Aaron.

She is survived by her son, Randall; all four sisters; grandsons, Aaron Leland Silkwood, Robert Lloyd Silkwood, granddaughters, Denise Woodard, Shannon Wright, Kristie Nash, Stephenie Rayburn, and numerous great-grandchildren; and loving relatives and friends.

The family wishes to give thanks to the many loving care-givers, staff and friends at Sandy Lake Long Term Care in Coppell. Lola's generous love is exemplified by friendship and care she gave and received while there.

The Celebration of Life will be at Merriman Hills Baptist Church on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will take place at Bomar Hewitt Cemetery in Wilson, Okla. Waldo Funeral home in Sherman has charge of arrangements.

The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.