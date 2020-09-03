BONHAM–Lola Joyce Fry, 71, of Dodd City, received her eternal reward and moved into her brand new home in Heaven on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Baylor Hospital in Dallas. Services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 am at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham with Bro. Brian Lackey officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Dodd City Cemetery.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, David, son Lance Fry and wife Casey of Dodd City, daughter Julie Stockton and husband Michael of Dodd City, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Sisters Margie Holmsley of Dodd City and Brenda Atnip and husband Ronnie of Bonham, sister-in-law Shirley Horton and husband Frankie of Dodd City, sister-in-law Janet Lusk of Arizona, sister-in-law Jean Lusk of Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Lola's honor can be made to Fannin County Children's Center.

