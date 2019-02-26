Home

Lola "Cissie" Mosier

Lola 'Cissie'Mosier, 69, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regioal Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, at the Community Bible Fellowship Church located at 415 S. Collins Fwy, Howe, with Pastor Jeremy Moore, officiating. Services are under the direction of Scoggins funeral Home & Crematory, Van Alstyne. Please sign the online register at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
She is survived by sons; Michael (Christy) Mosier of Howe, Matt (Stephanie) Mosier of Anna; daughter; Lacey (Jerrod) Vaughn, of Van Alstyne; seven grandchildren; and brother Joe Porter.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019
