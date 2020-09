Lola Peterson Sanford of Gunter, TX passed peacefully into her Heavenly home on August 31, 2020 at the beautiful age of 92. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Robert F. Sanford, and her family. A Celebration of life for Lola Sanford will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano. Full obituary may be viewed at www.restlandfuneralhome.com.