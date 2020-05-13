|
Graveside services for Lon Edward Fanning, age 82 of Bonham, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Duplex Cemetery, 313 County Road 2102, Ivanhoe, Texas 75447. The service is open to family and friends. Longtime family friend, Kevin Towery, will officiate. Lon passed away at his home in Bonham on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Lon was born on November 30, 1937 in Amarillo, Texas to Lon Edward and Agnes (Walker) Fanning. After graduating from Canyon High School in 1955, Lon attended West Texas State University and East Texas State University where he received a master's degree in Agriculture. Following graduation, Lon worked as a principal and science teacher at North Fannin School. Later, he worked for US Steel Ag Division in Oklahoma and Texas, Wolfe City Grain, and retired from Kraft Food Company.
On November 10, 1956, he married Jo Ann Norris in Duplex, Texas. They were married for sixty-three years and were blessed with two children.
His interests included spending time with his family, reading, woodworking, listening to music, and having coffee with his friends. Lon never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, son, Mark Lon Fanning and wife, Amanda, of Burleson, daughter, Amanda Gilbreath and husband, Chris, of Bonham, and grandchildren, Aaron Lon Fanning, Codie Gilbreath, John Gilbreath, and Colton Fanning. Survivors also include his brother, Jim Fanning of McAllen, his sister, Nedra Davis of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and sister-in-law, Wanda Norris, of Bonham.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Gilbreath, Aaron Fanning, Codie Gilbreath, John Gilbreath, Colton Fanning, Brian Lawrence, and Myles Porter.
Lon will lie in state at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 and Thursday, May 14, 2020 during normal business hours.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 13, 2020