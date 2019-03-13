Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Leonard, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Leonard, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Keys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Eugene Keys


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lonnie Eugene Keys Obituary
Lonnie Eugene Keys, 45, of Leonard, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, Texas.
Lonnie was born in Sherman, Texas, on December 19, 1973 to parents Joanna Keys Hailey and Lonzell Brown. He loved his family dearly, enjoyed all types of sports and spending time playing games with his children and friends. Lonnie loved the Lord and accepted his calling as a minister in October of 2015.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Louis Keys and Fred Espy, and brother Fredrick Brown.
Surviving are his wife Anne Smith Keys of Leonard;daughters Danielle Keys of Farm ersville and Jaspen Keys of Leonard; sons James Boyd of Sherman, Demetrius Keys of Farmersville, Darius Keys of Melissa, LaDainian Keys, Tyrese Keys and Jayden Keys, all of Leonard; grandchildren Braylen Keys of Farmersville and Kinslee Keys of Denison; mother Joanna Keys Hailey of Rowlett; father Lonzell Brown of Leonard; sister LaSan dra Hailey of Vivian, Louisiana; stepbrother Michael Hailey; step sister Belinda Hailey of Leonard; grandparents, Irene Keys of Rowlett and Beatrice Espy of Leonard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the First Baptist Church of Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Leonard, and at their respective homes.
Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
The Keys family is under the personal care of Cravens Funeral Home Sherman, 903-893-6110.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
