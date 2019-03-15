|
Lonnie Eugene Keys, 45, of Leonard, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White in McKinney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the First Baptist Church of Leonard. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in Leonard.
Surviving are his wife Anne Smith Keys of Leonard; daughters Dan ielle Keys of Farmer sville and Jaspen Keys of Leonard; sons James Boyd of Sherman, Demetrius Keys of Farmersville, Darius Keys of Melissa, LaDainian Keys, Tyrese Keys and Jayden Keys, all of Leonard; two grandchildren; mother Joanna Keys Hailey of Rowlett; father Lonzell Brown of Leonard; sister LaSandra Hailey of Vivian, Louisiana; stepbrother Michael Hailey; step sister Belinda Hailey of Leonard; grandparents, Irene Keys of Rowlett and Beatrice Espy of Leonard.
Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019
