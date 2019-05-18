|
|
|
Mr. Lonnie M. Moore Jr., 95, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Nursing Center in Bonham.
He will be interned with military honors at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Moore-Harris; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 18, 2019
Read More