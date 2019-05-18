Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Interment
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:15 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Lonnie M Moore Obituary
Mr. Lonnie M. Moore Jr., 95, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Nursing Center in Bonham.
He will be interned with military honors at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Moore-Harris; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 18, 2019
