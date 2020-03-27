|
|
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Lora Faye Reynolds went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 91. "Nanny" as most people affectionately called her, passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Faye was born on January 30, 1929, in Liberty Bottom, Oklahoma. She was 2nd of 5 children born to Lois (Maw) and Alvin Blankenship.
Nanny attended school in Kemp, Oklahoma. She met her husband J.W. in Liberty Bottom where they used to work the cotton fields. They were married on April 24, 1946, and the fire burned bright for 67 years. Faye was the hardest worker you would've ever met. Working from her youth, all the way up until she was 89 years old, her favorite past time was taking care of others and always staying on the move. When J.W. asked Faye's Daddy for her hand in marriage, he jokingly declined "You can't take her! She's my help!"
Nanny always worked hard and enjoyed the most out of life. She was a people pleaser who cherished her kids and grandkids and loved to make others happy.
Faye is preceded in death by her husband James Weldon Reynolds, mother Lois Smith, Father Alvin Blankenship and son Jimmy Reynolds, sisters Agnes Juanita Webster, Edna Earl Knickle, and brother James Alvin (Big Boy) Blankenship. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Sissy) and husband Sammy Sinor of Denison, Texas; Sister, Connie and husband George Stubbs of Colbert, Oklahoma; Her four grandchildren Shawna & husband Tony Baio of Edmond, Oklahoma, Tina & husband Ronnie Rowland of McKinney, Texas, Jeremy, and wife Alison Reynolds of Georgetown, Texas and Ashley & husband Jimmy Nolan of Austin, Texas. Nanny also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Taylor Rowland of Richardson, Texas, Ronnie Thorne Rowland of McKinney, Texas, and Mitchaletty Baio of Wichita Falls, Texas .
Faye always stayed busy. While raising two kids she still always worked incredibly hard taking care of her family. One of her memorable jobs was for the Yellow Jacket Boat Company, owned by the famed cowboy, Roy Rogers. Weldon and Faye worked together at Hardwick-Etter during the Korean War making mortar shells for the boys overseas, but her most tenured position was at Levi Strauss where she retired after 21 years. Nanny worked until age 89 as a caregiver, sometimes to those older and sometimes younger than she was. Regardless of what stage in life, Nanny loved others and enjoyed caring for them in whatever way she could.
Nanny could light up a room with her smile and laugh. She loved dancing and seeing all the great country and western stars. Nanny and Papa traveled the country, seeing all the greats with her favorite being Mr. Conway Twitty. Every Saturday night you could find them watching The Grand Ole Opry and any visit to the house wouldn't be complete without hearing country tunes playing. Nanny and Papa even traveled to Gilley's in Pasadena to have a chance at being an extra in Urban Cowboy. She was full of life, love, passion, and positivity that will live on forever in all of us and will be missed beyond measure.
Family and friends may say goodbye to Faye in groups of 4 or less on Saturday, March 28th from 12 pm to 4 pm at American Funeral Service located at 4312 W. Crawford in Denison, Texas. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in her name can be made to the Central Church of Christ in Denison, Texas and would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020