Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Loreda Spruiell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loreda Mae "Rita" Spruiell

Send Flowers
Loreda Mae "Rita" Spruiell Obituary
Loreda 'Rita' Mae Spruiell, 82, of Savoy, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Bishop Virgil Cornwell will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Owens of Louisville, KY, and Rick Owens of Sherman; fourteen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loreda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.