|
|
|
Loreda 'Rita' Mae Spruiell, 82, of Savoy, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Bishop Virgil Cornwell will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Owens of Louisville, KY, and Rick Owens of Sherman; fourteen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019