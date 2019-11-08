|
Loren Steve Bridges, 67, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
A family visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his children, Brandy Higdon (Kenneth) of Gunter, Angelia Langford (Randy) of Pottsboro; brothers, Olin Bridges of Waurika, Okla., Gary Bridges of Amarillo, and Ferrell Bridges (Marolyn) of Marlow, Okla; sisters, Pat Burgess of Goldendale, WA, Charlotte Peck (B G) of Duncan, Okla., and Lisa Gillmore of Rockdale, TX; seven grandchildren with one on the way; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019