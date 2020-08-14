Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Daugherty is survived by her family, children, Stan Daugherty of Ardmore, OK; Anna Virgin of Denison, TX; Tareeca McKee of Grandbury, TX; eight grandchildren, thirteen grandchildren, and one great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you donate baby blankets to the Women's Crisis Center or Texoma Medical Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

