1/
LORENA FLO DAUGHERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorena Flo Daugherty, age 96, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Beacon Hill in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Daugherty is survived by her family, children, Stan Daugherty of Ardmore, OK; Anna Virgin of Denison, TX; Tareeca McKee of Grandbury, TX; eight grandchildren, thirteen grandchildren, and one great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you donate baby blankets to the Women's Crisis Center or Texoma Medical Center.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved