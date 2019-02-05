|
|
|
Loretta Mae Dawson, 90, of Deport, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Family Lighthouse Church, Paris, under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
She is survived by son Kenneth Dawson of Deport; daughter Patsy Bryant of Sherman; brother Paul Marshall of Ft. Worth; sisters Lynette Abbott of Howton, Levelle Hagood of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More