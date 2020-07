Or Copy this URL to Share

Loretta Fulce Wooten, age 71, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home in Pottsboro, Texas.

Loretta is survived by three children, Damon, Aaron, Talina, 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and many family and friends.

Mrs. Fulce was laid to rest Monday, July 13, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store