Lori Ann Johnson, 53, died Tuesday, July 9 th at Texoma Healthcare in Sherman after a long battle with cancer.
Lori was born in Sherman and was a graduate of Sherman High School. She is survived by her husband, Steve, of 33 years; mother, Ann Lowry; brothers, Charles Lowry and Nick Nash of Sherman; and sister, Kristin Rollmann of Belton, Mo.
A private service will be held at Friendship Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019