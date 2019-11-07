Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
The Venue on Main
519 W Main St.
Denison, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna D. Drake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorna D. Drake Obituary
Lorna Dale Drake, age 65, passed away at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, on November 2, 2019, due to complications from a violent crime.
Lorna had a passion for her family, animals, cooking, fashion, and her Kentucky roots. She touched many people's lives with her beautiful spirit and infectious smile.
Lorna is survived by her daughters, Haleigh Sowerby and Emily Linke; her brothers, Ronald Lemons and Chuck Oakley; her grandchildren, Mason Sowerby and Lennon Sowerby; her cats, Blue, Waffles, and Peaches; and her two pug grand dogs, Lucy and Rosie. A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at The Venue on Main, 519 W Main St., Denison, TX. If you knew Dale and would like to celebrate her life, please come celebrate with the ones that loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please carry on Lorna's love for animals by making a donation to the Denison Animal Welfare Group, Denison, TX. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -