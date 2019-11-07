|
Lorna Dale Drake, age 65, passed away at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, on November 2, 2019, due to complications from a violent crime.
Lorna had a passion for her family, animals, cooking, fashion, and her Kentucky roots. She touched many people's lives with her beautiful spirit and infectious smile.
Lorna is survived by her daughters, Haleigh Sowerby and Emily Linke; her brothers, Ronald Lemons and Chuck Oakley; her grandchildren, Mason Sowerby and Lennon Sowerby; her cats, Blue, Waffles, and Peaches; and her two pug grand dogs, Lucy and Rosie. A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at The Venue on Main, 519 W Main St., Denison, TX. If you knew Dale and would like to celebrate her life, please come celebrate with the ones that loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please carry on Lorna's love for animals by making a donation to the Denison Animal Welfare Group, Denison, TX. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019