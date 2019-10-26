Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunnyside Cemetery
Savoy, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Jane Miller


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorna Jane Miller Obituary
Lorna Jane Miller, 84, passed away on October 24, 2019, in Tyler, Texas.
Lorna was born in North Platte, Nebraska on October 24, 1935. She was
an avid sports fan, who loved to watch football and her beloved Texas
Rangers.
Though a native of Nebraska, Lorna moved to Sherman, Texas in her
twenties. It was there she met and married her husband, Dr. Tom Miller. Lorna's time in Sherman was filled with nursing, friends, visits from her step-children, and scouting events. Always an involved parent, she was a den leader, a member of the Bearcat Booster Club, and a volunteer at the school. She was always willing to gather up kids for an adventure or to sit down and play a game of Spades.
Lorna was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents Alice and Fred Uphoff, her sister Joyce Smith, and her brother Fred Smith.
She is survived by her son, Paul C. Miller, of Tyler, and his wife Erica; and grandsons, Travis C. Miller, and E. Campbell Miller. Lorna is also survived by her step-children, Laura Keith (Kevin) of Dallas, Linda Averyt (Robert) of College Station, Jim Miller (Carole) of Austin, and Lisa Saxton (Jamie) of Houston, and their families.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, from 4-6 at Waldo's Funeral Home, Sherman Texas. It will be followed by a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28 th , at Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy,
Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas,
4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now