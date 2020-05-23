|
Services for Lorraine Avalon Reynolds, 84, of Sherman, who passed at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 21, will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Dannel Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Little will officiate. Interment will follow the service at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. The family will greet friends on Monday, May 25 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Lorraine Avalon Reynolds, "Toadie", was born in Sherman, Texas on November 16, 1935 to Lena Lorraine Steedman and Richard Sterling Hill. She was an only child and spent most of her childhood in Hagerman, formally Steedman, Texas, with her grandpa, S.D. Steedman, Jr., son of Judge S.D. Steedman, Sr., who served in Grayson County. Before her great grandfather became a judge, he was a prisoner during the Civil War and released after 2 years. During his imprisonment he studied the law and eventually became a judge. Avalon was his great granddaughter and spent time helping her grandparents at the Steedman Post Office where they also resided. She loved the country and being the only grandchild to get that wonderful "spoiling". "Toadie" was loved by many and she was always a great hostess. Avalon loved her home in the country at Hagerman as well as riding horses where she participated in the grand entry at numerous rodeos. She loved camping and fishing and was a great mother and loving wife and grandmother and friend. Avalon worked as the private secretary for the city clerk in Sherman and retired in 1999. Her husband Dennis, whom she was married for 65 years, was a great fisherman around Lake Texoma and they would entertain many friends, family, and even strangers while camping. They loved to travel and camp in their Fifth Wheel. She loved her son, Daniel D. Reynolds and considered him her pride and joy. When he walked in the room she would beam her beautiful smile. She also had a daughter Gina Stevens who has been her caregiver for 5 years. They had a wonderful relationship and shared a special love as well.
Avalon was preceded in death by her husband Dennis. She is survived by her son, Dan Reynolds and wife Marylou; daughter Gina Stevens; grandchildren: Chris Reynolds and wife Cyndy, Seth Reynolds and wife Jennifer, Casey Reynolds and husband D-Ray, D.J. Shields and wife Alina, Jason Shields and wife Bridgette, Josh Shields and wife Lisa, Dakota Shields and wife Bailey, Rikki Jo Shields and husband Calvin. Rikki Jo was always referred as her favorite grand daughter and spent every minute with her the last 3 days of her life. Rikki was very special to "Toadie" and we all appreciate the help, love, kindness, sleepless nights and comfort she provided to mom the last days of her life. She was Rikki's best friend. Avalon is also survived by 34 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express a sincere appreciation to Dr. Diego Restrepo who is the best doctor anyone could ever ask for, along with the staff of Guardian Hospice and their amazing group of nurses and aides. Thank you all for everything you did for our mom, especially Meghan who was mom's private caregiver.
I love you momma and will miss you more than you could ever imagine! Love, Gina
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020