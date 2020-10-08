SHERMAN–Lou Ann Capshaw passed away on Monday October 5th, 2020 at the age of 71 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison after a long illness. She was born July 9th 1949 in Sherman, TX to parents Dorotha Jean and William Francis. She attended Sherman public schools and was a graduate of Sherman High School in 1967. She married David Duaine Capshaw on November 28th 1969. They later raised 2 children in the Texoma area, Candice Capshaw Wilson and Waylon Capshaw. Later in life Lou Ann worked hard at several manufacturing jobs in the area, some of which included Texas Instruments, Custom Bodies Incorporated and the Sherman Democrat. She also spent a large part of her time later in life caring for several family members, collecting trinkets, and loving her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Dorotha Jean Francis and her father William Francis. She is survived by her sister Barbara Francis Kosloski of Denison, her daughter Candice Wilson and her husband Gary Wilson of Sherman, her son Waylon Capshaw and his wife Fallon Capshaw of Sherman, three grandchildren Preston Wilson, Landen Capshaw and Emmarie Capshaw, her longtime companion Lowell Layman, as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers. The family would like to give special thanks to her medical doctors for assisting in her care for many years including Pulmonologists Muqdad A. Zuriqat, Irfanullah Yusufzai and Pulmonary Nurse Practitioner Amy Neasbitt. They would like to thank the 7th floor Step Down ICU team of nurses at Texoma Medical Center for giving exceptional end of life care. Visitation will be Thursday October 8th from 6p-8p at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Funeral services will be Friday October 9th at 10am also at Waldo's. Private family graveside will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas. Waldo Funeral Home address is 619 N. Travis St. Sherman, TX 75090.
