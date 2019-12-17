|
What a reunion was held in Heaven on Sunday, December 15, 2019, when Louella Blakley was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus.
Louella was born on November 26, 1927 in Whitesboro, Texas to Edward and Dave Ella (Smith) Rodgers.
She married Marshall Edward Blakley on December 24, 1946 and they were married for 70 years prior to his passing in 2017. Louella was a member of the Sadler Methodist Church for the last 60 years. She spent a lot of her time within the church volunteering her time as a Sunday School teacher, song leader, on various boards of the church, helping with VBS and with the Methodist Women. She was on the board to help build the new Methodist parsonage and to build the community center in Sadler. She worked for S&S ISD for many years and served on the PTA at the school. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother, to not only her family but to the children she mentored throughout her life.
She and Edward loved to travel, making it to most states, and they loved to garden. They always had a huge garden of fruits and vegetables. She made the best Jelly.
She is survived by her sons, Dave Blakley and life partner, Bruce McAda of Amarillo, James Blakley and wife, Cindy of Sadler, Michael Blakley and wife, Lisa of Sadler, grandchildren, Michele McCurdy and husband, Dale, Mandy Duling and husband, Ryan, Tommy Blakley, Justin Blakley, Elvis Blakley, Rachel Griffin and Dylan McKinney, Great-grandchildren, Blakley, Tommy, Shelby, Coleby, Johnathan, Tyler, Michael and Tyler, sister, Patricia Greenhaw, and brother, Jim Rodgers, as well as numerous nieces and
nephews.
Louella was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dave Ella Rodgers, her loving husband, Edward Blakley, and two brothers, Edmond Rodgers and Glenn Rodgers.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Steve Harrell and Rev. Doyle Henderson. Interment will follow at Sadler Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019