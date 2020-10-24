1/1
LOUETTA SHORT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POTTSBORO–Loetta Whitley Short, 87, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center Denison.
Loetta was born on January 25, 1933 in Utica, OK., the daughter of Theodore Monroe "Roe" and Syble Birdis Barton Kuykendall. She and W.E. "Hoot" Whitley were married in Bonham, TX in 1947. She and Ommer Short were married in Odessa, TX on February 14, 1993. He preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends. She always had a big smile on her face when she was visiting with everyone. Loette loved to "dig in the dirt" and her flowers were a sign that she certainly had a green thumb. She loved her dogs and chickens, was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering at the Lakeway Resale Barn in Pottsboro.
She is survived by her sons, Joe Whitley and his wife, Lorre of Odessa, TX and Wendell Whitley of Lone Grove, OK; daughters, Rhonda Pierce and her husband, Terry of Mead, OK and Dorotha Whitley of Pottsboro, TX; brothers, Travis Kuykendall and his wife, Pat of Shawnee, OK and Jerry Kuykendall and his wife, Barbara of Edinburg, TX; sister-in-law, Helen Kuykendall of Waxahachie, TX; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roe and Syble Kuykendall; sisters, Faye Childers and Jane Farrell; brothers, Glenn Kuykendall, Don Kuykendall, Alvin Kuykendall and Clovis Kuykendall; sister-in-law, Ruth Brown Kuykendall; brothers-in-law, Royce Childers and Joe Farrell.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Mead Cemetery with Brother George Edwards officiating. Serving as her pallbearers will be Nathan Hart, Bud Cooper, Todd Converse, Eric Converse, Zack Harris and Charlie Horton. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Anderson, Jerry Pickett, Bubby Hart, Wayne Williams and Barry Bowen. The family wishes to express a very special thanks to, Wayne and Margaret Williams, Barry and Cheryl Bowen and Todd and Cynthia Dutton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mead Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved