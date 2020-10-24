LOUETTA SHORT

POTTSBORO–Loetta Whitley Short, 87, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center Denison.
Loetta was born on January 25, 1933 in Utica, OK., the daughter of Theodore Monroe "Roe" and Syble Birdis Barton Kuykendall. She and W.E. "Hoot" Whitley were married in Bonham, TX in 1947. She and Ommer Short were married in Odessa, TX on February 14, 1993. He preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends. She always had a big smile on her face when she was visiting with everyone. Loette loved to "dig in the dirt" and her flowers were a sign that she certainly had a green thumb. She loved her dogs and chickens, was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering at the Lakeway Resale Barn in Pottsboro.
She is survived by her sons, Joe Whitley and his wife, Lorre of Odessa, TX and Wendell Whitley of Lone Grove, OK; daughters, Rhonda Pierce and her husband, Terry of Mead, OK and Dorotha Whitley of Pottsboro, TX; brothers, Travis Kuykendall and his wife, Pat of Shawnee, OK and Jerry Kuykendall and his wife, Barbara of Edinburg, TX; sister-in-law, Helen Kuykendall of Waxahachie, TX; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roe and Syble Kuykendall; sisters, Faye Childers and Jane Farrell; brothers, Glenn Kuykendall, Don Kuykendall, Alvin Kuykendall and Clovis Kuykendall; sister-in-law, Ruth Brown Kuykendall; brothers-in-law, Royce Childers and Joe Farrell.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Mead Cemetery with Brother George Edwards officiating. Serving as her pallbearers will be Nathan Hart, Bud Cooper, Todd Converse, Eric Converse, Zack Harris and Charlie Horton. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Anderson, Jerry Pickett, Bubby Hart, Wayne Williams and Barry Bowen. The family wishes to express a very special thanks to, Wayne and Margaret Williams, Barry and Cheryl Bowen and Todd and Cynthia Dutton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.