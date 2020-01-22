|
II Timothy 4:7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith;
Henceforth there is laid up to me a crown of righteousness….
Louie Allen "Sonny" Hallford, Jr. was born October 9, 1939 in Morton, Texas to Louie
Allen Hallford and Inez Shaw Hallford. On graduating from Denison High School in
1957, he was selected for the Texas Power and Light Co-Op program. He then attended
college at Arlington State College in Arlington, Texas until June 1960. He married the
love of his life, Carolyn Janiece Westbrook on August 30, 1960 in Sherman, Texas. He
passed away on January 18, 2020 in Denison, Texas at the age of 80 years.
Louie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Hallford of Denison; one very special
son, Michael Allen Hallford and wife Threasa of Savoy, Texas; one very special
daughter, Laurie Hallford of Denison, Texas; He was also blessed with four
grandchildren, Tyler Stephenson, Jamie Stephenson, Lauren Goodnow, Evan Hallford;
and great-grandson Landry. Also surviving are brother-in-law Don Westbrook and wife
Thresa of Denton, Texas; sister-in-law Regina Barnett and husband Barry of Sunnyvale,
Texas; along with several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Inez Hallford Sr; sister, Barbara Nell
Hallford; brother, Kenneth Hallford; his wife's parents: Joshua and Flaura Bell
Westbrook; sister-in-law Judy Reedy and her husband Frankie.
A "Celebration of Louie's Life" will be held 11AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the
United Pentecostal Church, Savoy, Texas. Officiating will be Bishop Virgil Cornwell,
Pastor Robert Eades, Brother Don Westbrook of Denton, Texas and Bishop David Gilbert
of Truth Church in Denison, Texas. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells,
Texas. Pallbearers will be Albert Talley, Phil Ferguson, Justin Ferguson, Jackie Harmon,
Larry Layne, Paul King, and Nathan Simpson. All are outstanding musicians and we say
thank you. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Tuesday, January 21,
2020 from 6-8PM at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas.
Louie and Carolyn were of the Pentecostal Faith and attended the United Pentecostal
Church of Savoy for the last 10 years. He had a long career with Texas Electric Co., He
worked at a variety of positions and in 13 different cities in his long career; retiring with
35 years service. Then he worked in safety with other power companies (Red Simpson,
Universal & Pike) until finally REALLY retiring. God and family were his first loves, but
music, as a hobby, was almost an obsession, particularly the Steel Guitar. He and Carolyn
both loved gospel music and attending gospel concerts was one of their favorite things to
do together. As a hobby, Louie played the steel guitar for many steel guitar conventions.
groups, solos. and church worship. One of the highlights of his love of music was
traveling with the Rex Moody Singers, of Van Alstyne, Texas.
Memorial donations can be made: , 3001 Knox St. Suite 200
Dallas, Texas 75205; United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 216, Savoy,
Texas 75479; Truth Church Missions, P.O. Box 284. Denison, Texas 75021
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry
may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020