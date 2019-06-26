Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Denison, TX
Louis Andrew Keating, 86, of Denison, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Dallas
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at at Trinity United Methodist Church in Denison. Pastor Cindy Griffin will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Keating of Denison; son, Lance Keating of Denison; and two grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texoma Detachment Marine Corps League 929 2355 FM 406 in Denison.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 26, 2019
