|
|
|
Louis Devin Jackson, 28, of Denison, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Cartwright, Okla.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison. Viewing will be on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Greater Coffey Memorial in Denison. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his parents, Louis and Sherry Jackson; his wife, Kristin Jackson; children, Larron and Legend Jackson and their sister, Ari-Simone Washington; sisters, Latisha Carter (Craig); Latoya Sallis (Steven).
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 20, 2019
Read More