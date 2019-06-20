Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lighthouse Church
Denison, TX
Louis Devin Jackson Obituary
Louis Devin Jackson, 28, of Denison, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Cartwright, Okla.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison. Viewing will be on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Greater Coffey Memorial in Denison. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his parents, Louis and Sherry Jackson; his wife, Kristin Jackson; children, Larron and Legend Jackson and their sister, Ari-Simone Washington; sisters, Latisha Carter (Craig); Latoya Sallis (Steven).
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 20, 2019
